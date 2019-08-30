Lopez takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (44-89, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-88, fourth in the AL Central) Kansas City,…

Baltimore Orioles (44-89, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (9-9, 3.61 ERA) Royals: Eric Skoglund (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Nicky Lopez is riding a 13-game hitting streak as Kansas City readies to play Baltimore.

The Royals are 25-42 in home games. Kansas City has hit 135 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 37, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Orioles are 22-43 in road games. Baltimore’s lineup has 170 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 29 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 63 extra base hits and is batting .248. Ryan O’Hearn is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 142 hits and has 61 RBIs. Anthony Santander is 12-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .249 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

