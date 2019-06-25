Padres look to stop 3-game slide against Orioles

The Orioles are 9-28 on their home turf. Baltimore's lineup has 91 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 17 homers.

San Diego Padres (38-40, fourth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-56, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Logan Allen (1-0, .00 ERA, .71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 9-28 on their home turf. Baltimore’s lineup has 91 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 17 homers.

The Padres are 17-20 in road games. San Diego has hit 112 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads them with 23, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 17 home runs and has 36 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is 8-for-36 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .617. Manny Machado is 22-for-46 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .223 batting average, 8.26 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Padres: 5-5, .304 batting average, 7.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles Injuries: John Means: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.