Orioles take 3-game skid into matchup with Indians

Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

Cleveland Indians (44-36, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-58, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (1-1, 2.70 ERA) Baltimore: (6-4, 2.67 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Orioles are 9-30 in home games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Indians are 19-18 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.91. Trevor Bauer leads the team with a 3.71 earned run average. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 17 home runs and has 37 RBIs. Alberto is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 48 RBIs and is batting .290. Jason Kipnis is 14-for-35 with a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .226 batting average, 8.26 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Indians: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 10-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (shoulder), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 10-day IL (ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

