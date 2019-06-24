202
Orioles sign No. 1 overall draft pick Rutschman

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 7:17 pm 06/24/2019 07:17pm
Oregon State's Adley Rutschman singles against Arkansas during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have signed the top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State.

The 21-year-old Rutschman, a switch-hitter, batted .411 with 17 home runs as a junior for the Beavers this year. He won the Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States.

Baltimore had not had the first draft pick since 1989, when it selected pitcher Ben McDonald out of LSU.

The Orioles announced the signing on Monday. The deadline to sign draft picks is July 12.

The team plans to introduce him to the crowd at Camden Yards on Tuesday during a game against the San Diego Padres.

