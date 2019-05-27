Tigers open 3-game series at Baltimore

Baltimore and Detroit are set to begin a three-game series.

Detroit Tigers (19-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Orioles are 6-19 in home games. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .300, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the lineup with a mark of .365.

The Tigers are 10-14 on the road. The Detroit pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.92, Matthew Boyd paces the staff with a mark of 3.11. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 27 extra base hits and is batting .317. Renato Nunez is 11-for-32 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 22 extra base hits and has 17 RBIs. JaCoby Jones is 11-for-33 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .259 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .221 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Chris Davis: 10-day IL (hip inflammation), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

