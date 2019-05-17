Orioles take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Indians

Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Orioles are 8-14 on the road. Baltimore has hit 44 home runs this season, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the club with eight, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

Baltimore Orioles (14-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (23-19, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (1-5, 5.31 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Indians: Jefry Rodriguez (1-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Indians are 12-7 on their home turf. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Carlos Santana leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Orioles are 8-14 on the road. Baltimore has hit 44 home runs this season, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the club with eight, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with six home runs and is batting .229. Kipnis is 11-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 21 extra base hits and is batting .327. Stevie Wilkerson is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

