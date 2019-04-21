202
Solid start by Gibson helps Twins beat Orioles 4-3 for sweep

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 4:38 pm 04/21/2019 04:38pm
Minnesota Twins held off the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings, Willians Astudillo drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins held off the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

After hitting 11 home runs in a doubleheader Saturday, the Twins used a different approach to secure their ninth straight victory over Baltimore. Minnesota failed to go deep, Nelson Cruz scored after being hit by a pitch and a botched fly ball led to a pair of unearned runs.

That proved to be just enough offense for the Twins. With closer Blake Parker ailing, Taylor Rogers gave up an RBI double to Jonathan Villar in the bottom of the ninth before issuing an intentional walk to Trey Mancini to load the bases with two outs.

After going to 3-0 on pinch-hitter Pedro Severino, Rogers secured his third save with a fly ball to right.

It was only the second time this season that the Orioles did not give up a home run. They allowed a major league-high 57 in their first 22 games.

Minnesota slugger Eddie Rosario, who hit five homers in his previous three games, went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

Gibson (1-0) gave up two runs and five hits, walked none and struck out six. The right-hander retired the last eight batters he faced.

Trevor Hildenberger worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth before Rogers did the same in the ninth.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy (0-3) allowed four runs, two earned, and seven hits in six innings. Although he lost his third straight start, he kept the ball in the park after allowing seven home runs in his previous four outings.

After a 4-1 start, the last-place Orioles have lost 14 of 18 and are 1-9 at home.

Baltimore’s woes began on the second pitch of the game, when Jorge Polanco lifted a popup that Dwight Smith Jr. lost in the sun for a three-base error. Astudillo followed with a double and C.J. Cron hit an RBI single.

Smith got those unearned runs back with a two-run single in the third, making it 3-2 before Astudillo delivered a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

WRIGHT OUT

The Orioles designated right-hander Mike Wright for assignment and recalled Gabriel Ynoa from Triple-A Norfolk. Wright was 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA, and Baltimore needed a fresh arm after Saturday’s doubleheader. Manager Brandon Hyde said Wright had good stuff but “had a lot of misses in the middle of the plate.” Wright gave up five homers and 14 runs in 10 appearances this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Max Kepler and Parker missed the entire series because of a stomach bug. Kepler insisted it was food poisoning, noting, “I think it was some fish.”

Orioles: Smith left in the seventh inning with right quadriceps tightness. … RHP Nate Karns (right forearm strain) lasted only 18 pitches in his rehab assignment Saturday with Norfolk. Hyde said team doctors would check to see if his arm needs more rest.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 4,76 ERA) helps the Twins open a three-game series in Houston on Monday night. He is 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five career starts against the Astros.

Orioles: RHP David Hess (3-1, 5.57) faces the White Sox, looking to rebound after yielding six runs and eight hits over two innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Topics:
