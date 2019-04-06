202
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles sign Dan Straily…

Orioles sign Dan Straily to enhance starting rotation

By The Associated Press April 6, 2019 1:32 pm 04/06/2019 01:32pm
Share
FILE - In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Miami Marlins pitcher Dan Straily throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Kissimmee, Fla. Seeking to boost a thin starting rotation, the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a $575,000, one-year contact with Straily. The 30-year old right-hander’s deal was announced Friday, April 5. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles enhanced their starting rotation by signing right-hander Dan Straily to a $575,000, one-year contract.

Straily went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 23 starts with Miami last season. He received $1,209,677 in termination pay from the Marlins when released on March 25 from a $5 million, one-year contract that was not guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Straily broke into the majors with Oakland in 2012 and has a career record of 42-36 with a 4.23 ERA over 142 games, including 132 starts. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

Orioles rookie manager Brandon Hyde twice used Nate Karns as opener to fill out a rotation that had been relying on four pitchers.

To create room for Straily on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated infielder Drew Jackson for assignment. Jackson will be offered back to the Dodgers if he clears waivers.

Baltimore also said right-hander Pedro Araujo cleared waivers, was returned to the Cubs, then was reacquired from Chicago for $750,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation and assigned to Double-A Bowie.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Dan Straily Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!