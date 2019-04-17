202
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Lowe, Choi, Diaz homer…

Lowe, Choi, Diaz homer to help Rays beat Orioles 8-1

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 10:16 pm 04/17/2019 10:16pm
Share

Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 Wednesday night.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz homered and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 Wednesday night.

Choi reached based four straight times on two hits and two walks, and Mike Zunino had three of the rays’ 13 hits as they won for the eighth time in nine games.

Yonny Chrinos (3-0) replaced opener Ryne Stanek in the second inning and gave up one hit in five scoreless innings get the win. He struck out six of the first seven batters he faced.

It was the eighth straight home game in which the Rays gave up two runs or fewer. They have given up nine runs in their last eight games at home.

Rio Ruiz hit his second home run for the Orioles, who have lost seven of nine.

After singles by Austin Meadows and Choi in the first inning, Lowe hit a long three-run homer off Baltimore starter David Hess (1-3). It was Lowe’s fourth homer in seven games and his fifth of the season.

Between back-to-back homers by Choi and Diaz in the third, Orioles field coordinator Tim Cossins was ejected by home plate umpire CB Bucknor. Choi’s home run was his first of the season, and Diaz hit his fourth.

Hess gave up six runs and eight hits in two innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Renato Nunez got his first start in the field when 1B Chris Davis missed a second straight game with a stomach virus, leaving the Orioles with a two-man bench. … C Austin Wynns (oblique) was reinstated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (broken right fourth toe) took some throws from 90 feet. … INF Joey Wendle (strained left hamstring) played five innings at 2B in an extended spring training game and went 2 for 5.

UP NEXT

RHP Andrew Cashner (3-1, 3.51) will try to win his fourth straight start for the Orioles in Thursday night’s series finale against a Rays pitcher to be determined.

___

More AP baseball coverage: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
20 years ago: Remembering Columbine
Today in History: April 17
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Easter recipes
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600