Chris Davis slump at 0 for 54, lines out as O’s pinch-hitter

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 10:56 pm 04/12/2019 10:56pm
Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis (19) reacts after lining out to end a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning in Boston, Friday, April, 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Davis extended his record hitless streak to 0 for 54 when he lined out to end Baltimore’s 6-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Davis pinch-hit with two outs and none on, and hit a soft liner to second. The former home run champion is 0 for 33 this season.

Davis’ drought is the longest ever by a position player.

