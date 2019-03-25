202
Orioles’ Cobbs goes on IL, Cashner likely to start opener

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 6:13 pm 03/25/2019 06:13pm
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Alex Cobb throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, in Baltimore. Cobb, who will start on opening day at Yankee Stadium, went 5-15 with a 4.90 ERA in the first season of a four-year, $57 million contract. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles put scheduled opening-day starter Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin.

He likely will be replaced by Andrew Cashner for Thursday’s game at the New York Yankees. Cobb’s last spring training was cut short after one inning Saturday because of the groin.

Baltimore also placed catcher Austin Wynns on the 10-day IL on Monday because of a left oblique strain.

Baltimore also selected the contract of catcher Jesus Sucre from Norfolk of the International League. Sucre, at spring training with a minor league contract, gets a one-year deal paying at the rate of $850,000 in the major leagues and $250,000 in the minors.

Outfielder Mark Trumbo, recovering from September surgery on his right knee, was placed on the 60-day injured list, opening a spot on the 40-man roster.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Topics:
alex cobb andrew cashner Baltimore Orioles baltimore orioles MLB News new york yankees Sports
