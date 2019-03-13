202
Alex Cobb to start Baltimore Orioles’ opener at Yankees

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 1:02 pm 03/13/2019 01:02pm
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Alex Cobb throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, in Baltimore. Cobb is among a handful of veterans sure to make the 25-man roster. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Cobb has been picked by new Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde to start the Orioles’ opener on March 28 at the New York Yankees.

Cobb was 5-15 with a 4.90 ERA last year in his first season with the Orioles after signing a $57 million, four-year contract on March 21.

The 31-year-old right-hander spent six seasons with Tampa Bay and is 53-50 with a 3.75 ERA.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to start for the Yankees.

Hyde said Tuesday that “I’ve respected Alex for a long time. We all respect him very much for what he’s done in his career.”

