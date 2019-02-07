202
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles agree to $800,000…

Orioles agree to $800,000 deal with RHP Nate Karns

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 6:15 pm 02/07/2019 06:15pm
Share
Kansas City Royals pitcher Nate Karns throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $800,000, one-year deal with right-hander Nate Karns, who hasn’t pitched since 2017.

Karns missed all of last year with an elbow injury after having his 2017 season with Kansas City cut short by surgery.

He’s the first major league free agent secured by first-year general manager Mike Elias, who hopes Karns can fill out the back end of the rotation.

The 31-year-old Karns can earn an additional $200,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $50,000 each for 25, 50, 75 and 100. He would receive $50,000 for being an All-Star and $25,000 if voted comeback player of the year.

Karns made his debut in 2013 with Washington before pitching for Tampa Bay and Seattle. In 63 career games, he’s is 16-11 with a 4.37 ERA. His best season was in 2015, when Karns went 7-5 with a 3.67 ERA in 27 games, including 26 starts.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Baltimore designated infielder Jake Reinheimer for assignment on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles baltimore orioles MLB News nate karns Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500