Orioles agree to contracts with Bundy, Givens, Villar

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have avoided arbitration with three players, agreeing to one-year contracts with right-handers Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens, and infielder Jonathan Villar. Bundy, Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2011 amateur…

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have avoided arbitration with three players, agreeing to one-year contracts with right-handers Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens, and infielder Jonathan Villar.

Bundy, Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft, settled for $2.8 million on Friday. He made $1.64 million last year, when he went 8-16 with a 5.45 ERA and allowed a major league-leading 41 home runs. His 16 losses were tied for the most in the majors.

Givens will earn $2,150,000 next season, a raise from $566,500. He was 0-7 with a 3.99 ERA in 69 relief appearances.

Villar gets $4,825,000 after earning $2,550,000 last season, which he split between Milwaukee and Baltimore. He hit .260 with 14 homers and 46 RBIs overall.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.