Braves INF Rio Ruiz claimed off waivers by Orioles

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 2:33 pm 12/10/2018 02:33pm
Atlanta Braves' Rio Ruiz, front right, high-fives Bartolo Colon, left, after hitting a two-run home run to also score Dansby Swanson, rear, in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves infielder Rio Ruiz has been claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old Ruiz played sparingly with the Braves the last three seasons and had little future with the team after the emergence of Johan Camargo and the signing of free agent Josh Donaldson.

Ruiz played a total of 72 games with Atlanta, hitting .189 with four homers and 21 RBIs. He spent most of 2018 with Triple-A Gwinnett, where he batted .269 with nine homers and 72 RBIs.

Originally drafted by Houston, Ruiz was dealt to the Braves in a January 2015 trade that also included pitcher Mike Foltynewicz and sent Evan Gattis to the Astros.

