202
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles-Red Sox postponed by…

Orioles-Red Sox postponed by rain; doubleheader Wednesday

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 4:19 pm 09/25/2018 04:19pm
Share
Boston Red Sox fans hold up a 106 sign after the team's 106th win of the season after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The Orioles notched their 111 loss of the season in the game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — The game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain.

The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

David Price (15-7, 3.53 ERA) is set to start the first game for the Red Sox and Chris Sale (12-4, 2.00) the second game.

Boston (106-51) has clinched the AL East and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Baltimore (45-111) has tied the franchise record for losses set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500