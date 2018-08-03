Rangers score 10 in first 2 innings, beat Orioles 17-8

Jurickson Profar hit a three-run home run and a run-scoring single as Texas scored 10 runs during the first two innings, Rougned Odor homered and walked a career-high five times, and the Rangers routed the Orioles 17-8 Thursday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar helped the Texas Rangers get a big win in a matchup of retooling teams, and hand the struggling Baltimore Orioles another low this season.

The Rangers — who traded pitchers Cole Hamels, Keone Kela and Jake Diekman earlier this week — saw 13 runs driven in by players age 25 or younger. A Texas team that has occupied last place in the American League West since April 9 has won five of its last six games for its best stretch since winning seven straight from June 16-23.

“It’s great to envision what these guys are going to be,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said, “but what they’re doing now is nice. It’s why we decided to go in the direction that we’re going.”

Yovani Gallardo (6-1) won his third straight start but lasted only 5 1/3 innings despite having a 13-1 lead through four. Gallardo, who pitched for the Orioles in 2016, allowed five runs on nine hits, including home runs by Mark Trumbo and Caleb Joseph, plus two walks on a season-high 104 pitches.

The 17 runs and 18 hits were season highs for Texas, while the Orioles allowed their most runs this year.

The Orioles have lost 12 of their last 13 away games and are 13-41 on the road this season, worst in the majors. At 33-76, they’re on pace to finish with the league’s worst record for the first time since 1988.

Baltimore was even more active at the non-waiver trade deadline, dealing second baseman Jonathan Schoop and pitchers Kevin Gausman, Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O’Day.

Andrew Cashner (3-10) retired only five batters, allowing eight runs on seven hits. He struck out one, walked one and had a wild pitch.

“It was just one of those days,” said Cashner, who played collegiately at nearby TCU and pitched last season for Texas. “I was just really struggling finding my pitches.”

Odor, who hit .341 in July, hit a two-run homer into the right-field second tier in the sixth, his 11th of the year. His first four walks came in the first four innings.

Joey Gallo hit his team-leading 27th home run for Texas in the seventh.

Elvis Andrus had two singles and a double to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Eddie Butler, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Hamels trade, earned his first career save by pitching the final 3 2/3 innings.

“I’ll take ’em however I can get ’em,” Butler said.

Tim Beckham had his second three-hit game in the last four.

ANOTHER POSITION PLAYER PITCHES

First baseman Danny Valencia was Baltimore’s final pitcher and faced one batter, striking out Gallo looking. Orioles manager Buck Showalter had not done that since summoning Ryan Flaherty from third base to pitch one inning in a 12-2 loss to Houston on August 20, 2016.

Showalter’s decision was based in part on Valencia’s next start as a hitter being scheduled for Saturday.

“It’s a tough call,” he said. “I don’t like doing it at all.”

ROSTER MOVES

2B Jonathan Villar played his first game with Baltimore after being acquired Tuesday from Milwaukee. He became the Birds’ 10th leadoff hitter this season and went 2 for 5. To make room for Villar on the roster, INF Breyvic Valera was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. … Texas signed former Orioles RHP Chris Tillman, who was released July 27, to a minor league contract.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Jhan Marinez left after pitching one inning citing a tight hamstring.

Rangers: Manager Jeff Banister said there’s no concern about OF Nomar Mazara (sprained right thumb) even though he hasn’t played since July 14.

UP NEXT

Friday’s game will match rookie right-handers. Baltimore’s David Hess (2-5, 5.94 ERA) will make his first start since June 29 and hasn’t won since May 25. Texas’ Ariel Jurado (1-1, 4.22) replaced Cole Hamels in the rotation last Saturday and held Houston to one run in six innings.

