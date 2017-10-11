Yankees Postseason History

The postseason history of the New York Yankees:
|World Series (Won 27, Lost 13)
2009 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2
2003 — Lost to Florida Marlins, 4-2
2001 — Lost to Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-3
2000 — Beat New York Mets, 4-1
1999 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 4-0
1998 — Beat San Diego Padres, 4-0
1996 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 4-2
1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2
1978 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2
1977 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2
1976 — Lost to Cincinnati Reds, 4-0
1964 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3
1963 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0
1962 — Beat San Francisco Giants, 4-3
1961 — Beat Cincinnati Reds, 4-1
1960 — Lost to Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3
1958 — Beat Milwaukee Braves, 4-3
1957 — Lost to Milwaukee Braves, 4-3
1956 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3
1955 — Lost to Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3
1953 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-2
1952 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3
1951 — Beat New York Giants, 4-2
1950 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0
1949 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1
1947 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3
1943 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1
1942 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1
1941 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1
1939 — Beat Cincinnati Reds, 4-0
1938 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 4-0
1937 — Beat New York Giants, 4-1
1936 — Beat New York Giants, 4-2
1932 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 4-0
1928 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0
1927 — Beat Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0
1926 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3
1923 — Beat New York Giants, 4-2
1922 — Lost to New York Giants, 4-0-1-y
1921 — Lost to New York Giants, 5-3-x
x-series was best-of-9
y-one game was tied
Record — Won 134, Lost 90, Tied 1
|League Championship Series (Won 11, Lost 4)
2012 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-0
2010 — Lost to Texas Rangers, 4-2
2009 — Beat Los Angeles Angels, 4-2
2004 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-3
2003 — Beat Boston Red Sox, 4-3
2001 — Beat Seattle Mariners, 4-1
2000 — Beat Seattle Mariners, 4-2
1999 — Beat Boston Red Sox, 4-1
1998 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 4-2
1996 — Beat Baltimore Orioles, 4-1
1981 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-0
1980 — Lost to Kansas City Royals, 3-0
1978 — Beat Kansas City Royals, 3-1
1977 — Beat Kansas City Royals, 3-2
1976 — Beat Kansas City Royals, 3-2
Record — Won 45, Lost 32
|Divisional Playoff Series (Won 14, Lost 9)
2017 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 3-2
2012 — Beat Baltimore Orioles, 3-2
2011 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 3-2
2010 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-0
2009 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-0
2007 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-1
2006 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 3-1
2005 — Lost to Los Angeles Angels, 3-2
2004 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-1
2003 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-1
2002 — Lost to Anaheim Angels, 3-1
2001 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-2
2000 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-2
1999 — Beat Texas Rangers, 3-0
1998 — Beat Texas Rangers, 3-0
1997 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-2
1996 — Beat Texas Rangers, 3-1
1995 — Lost to Seattle Mariners, 3-2
1981 — Beat Milwaukee Brewers, 3-2
Record — Won 41, Lost 32
|Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 1)
2017 — Beat Minnesota, 8-4
2015 — Lost to Houston Astros, 3-0
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.