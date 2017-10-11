Yankees Postseason History

The postseason history of the New York Yankees:

World Series (Won 27, Lost 13)

2009 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2

2003 — Lost to Florida Marlins, 4-2

2001 — Lost to Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-3

2000 — Beat New York Mets, 4-1

1999 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 4-0

1998 — Beat San Diego Padres, 4-0

1996 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 4-2

1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2

1978 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2

1977 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2

1976 — Lost to Cincinnati Reds, 4-0

1964 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1963 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0

1962 — Beat San Francisco Giants, 4-3

1961 — Beat Cincinnati Reds, 4-1

1960 — Lost to Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3

1958 — Beat Milwaukee Braves, 4-3

1957 — Lost to Milwaukee Braves, 4-3

1956 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

1955 — Lost to Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

1953 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-2

1952 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

1951 — Beat New York Giants, 4-2

1950 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0

1949 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1

1947 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-3

1943 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1

1942 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1

1941 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1

1939 — Beat Cincinnati Reds, 4-0

1938 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 4-0

1937 — Beat New York Giants, 4-1

1936 — Beat New York Giants, 4-2

1932 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 4-0

1928 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0

1927 — Beat Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0

1926 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1923 — Beat New York Giants, 4-2

1922 — Lost to New York Giants, 4-0-1-y

1921 — Lost to New York Giants, 5-3-x

x-series was best-of-9

y-one game was tied

Record — Won 134, Lost 90, Tied 1

League Championship Series (Won 11, Lost 4)

2012 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 4-0

2010 — Lost to Texas Rangers, 4-2

2009 — Beat Los Angeles Angels, 4-2

2004 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-3

2003 — Beat Boston Red Sox, 4-3

2001 — Beat Seattle Mariners, 4-1

2000 — Beat Seattle Mariners, 4-2

1999 — Beat Boston Red Sox, 4-1

1998 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 4-2

1996 — Beat Baltimore Orioles, 4-1

1981 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-0

1980 — Lost to Kansas City Royals, 3-0

1978 — Beat Kansas City Royals, 3-1

1977 — Beat Kansas City Royals, 3-2

1976 — Beat Kansas City Royals, 3-2

Record — Won 45, Lost 32

Divisional Playoff Series (Won 14, Lost 9)

2017 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 3-2

2012 — Beat Baltimore Orioles, 3-2

2011 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 3-2

2010 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-0

2009 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-0

2007 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-1

2006 — Lost to Detroit Tigers, 3-1

2005 — Lost to Los Angeles Angels, 3-2

2004 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-1

2003 — Beat Minnesota Twins, 3-1

2002 — Lost to Anaheim Angels, 3-1

2001 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-2

2000 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-2

1999 — Beat Texas Rangers, 3-0

1998 — Beat Texas Rangers, 3-0

1997 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-2

1996 — Beat Texas Rangers, 3-1

1995 — Lost to Seattle Mariners, 3-2

1981 — Beat Milwaukee Brewers, 3-2

Record — Won 41, Lost 32

Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 1)

2017 — Beat Minnesota, 8-4

2015 — Lost to Houston Astros, 3-0

