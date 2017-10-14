This Date In Baseball

Compiled by PAUL MONTELLA Oct. 15

1917 — The Chicago White Sox won the World Series when the New York Giants left home plate uncovered and Eddie Collins dashed home with third baseman Heinie Zimmerman chasing him in helpless pursuit.

1925 — Kiki Cuyler’s bases-loaded double in the eighth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 9-7 victory over Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators in Game 7 of the World Series, capping a comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

1946 — Enos Slaughter scored from first on Harry Walker’s double to give the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory and the World Series title in the seventh game against the Boston Red Sox.

1981 — Dave Righetti, Ron Davis and Goose Gossage combined on a 4-0 shutout of the Oakland A’s to give the New York Yankees their 33rd American League pennant.

1986 — The Boston Red Sox capped one of the greatest comebacks in history by defeating the California Angels 8-1 to win the American League pennant after trailing three games to one in the playoffs.

1986 — Ray Knight keyed a three-run ninth to tie the score and the New York Mets won their third National League pennant by beating the Houston Astros 7-6 in 16 innings in the longest postseason game.

1988 — With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Kirk Gibson hit a two-run, pinch homer to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 5-4 victory over Oakland in Game 1 of the World Series. Gibson, who did not start because of a strained left knee, limped around the bases as the Dodgers won one of the most dramatic games in series history.

1997 — The Cleveland Indians survived another brilliant effort by Mike Mussina and claimed their second pennant in three years, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 on an 11th-inning homer by Tony Fernandez to win the AL championship series 4-2.

2003 — The Florida Marlins took their third game in a row, winning the NLCS with a 9-6 victory over Chicago in Game 7.

2007 — With their 21st win in 22 games, the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 to sweep the NL championship series and advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

2008 — Jimmy Rollins homered in the first inning, Cole Hamels pitched his third gem of the playoffs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the bumbling Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win the NL championship series 4-1 for its first pennant since 1993.

2011 — Nelson Cruz and the Texas Rangers finished off the Detroit Tigers to become the American League’s first repeat champion in a decade. Cruz set a postseason record with his sixth home run of the series, Michael Young hit a pair of two-run doubles in a nine-run third inning, and the Rangers romped to a 15-5 win in Game 6 of the ALCS.

2013 — John Lackey edged Justin Verlander and Boston’s bullpen shut down Detroit’s big hitters with the game on the line to lift the Red Sox over the Tigers 1-0 for a 2-1 lead in the AL championship series. Mike Napoli homered in the seventh inning off Verlander, and Detroit’s attempt at a rally fell short in the eighth when Miguel Cabrera and Prince Fielder both struck out with runners at the corners.

2014 — The Kansas City Royals advanced to their first World Series since 1985 after finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

2015 — Daniel Murphy stole an uncovered third base and went on to score the tying run, then hit a go-ahead homer off Zack Greinke to lead the New York Mets over the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 and into an NL Championship Series matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

2016 — Miguel Montero snapped an eighth-inning tie with the third pinch-hit grand slam in postseason history, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in their NL Championship Series opener.

Today’s birthdays: Jack Flaherty 22; Teoscar Hernandez 25.

Oct. 16

1909 — The Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series as rookie Babe Adams registered his third victory by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-0 in the seventh game.

1912 — Fred Snodgrass dropped a fly ball in the 10th inning that helped the Boston Red Sox score two runs and take the World Series from the New York Giants.

1962 — With the tying and winning runs in scoring position, San Francisco’s Willie McCovey hit a hard line drive at second baseman Bobby Richardson for the final out and the New York Yankees won 1-0 in Game 7 for their 20th World Series title.

1969 — The New York Mets won their fourth straight game from the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-3 triumph behind Jerry Koosman and took the World Series in five games.

1975 — Tony Perez broke an 0-for-15 slump with two home runs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the World Series.

1983 — Eddie Murray hit two homers and Scott McGregor pitched a five-hitter to give Baltimore a 5-0 victory, their fourth straight, over the Philadelphia Phillies and the World Series in five games.

1985 — The Kansas City Royals captured the American League pennant with a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7, capping a comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

1985 — Jack Clark’s three-run homer with two out in the top of the ninth gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 7-5 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and the National League pennant.

1999 — Pedro Martinez dominated for seven shutout innings while the Red Sox roughed up Roger Clemens in sending the New York Yankees to their most lopsided loss in postseason history, 13-1 in Game 3 of the AL championship series.

2000 — Mike Hampton pitched a three-hitter and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0 to win the NL championship series 4-1. The Mets joined the 1997 Florida Marlins as the only wild-card teams to make the World Series.

2001 — In a matchup of pitchers who have combined for seven Cy Young Awards and 457 victories, Randy Johnson threw a three-hit masterpiece as Arizona beat Greg Maddux and the Braves 2-0 in Game 1 of the NL championship series.

2003 — Aaron Boone hit a pennant-winning homer leading off the bottom of the 11th in New York’s 6-5 win over Boston in Game 7 of the ALCS. Mariano Rivera pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the win.

2005 — The Chicago White Sox, behind Jose Contreras’ five-hitter, beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 to win the ALCS in five games, their first pennant since 1959.

2007 — Jhonny Peralta hit a three-run homer to help Cleveland defeat Boston 7-3 in Game 4 of the ALCS and move within one win of reaching the World Series. Kevin Youkilis, David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez hit consecutive homers for Boston, only the second time in postseason history.

2008 — The Boston Red Sox pulled off the major leagues’ biggest postseason comeback in 79 years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on J.D. Drew’s two-out single in the ninth to stave off elimination in the AL championship series. Boston trailed 7-0 with two outs in the seventh, then rallied when David Ortiz’s three-run homer followed Dustin Pedroia’s RBI single. Drew hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Coco Crisp tied it with a two-out RBI single.

2011 — David Freese hit a three-run homer in the first and manager Tony La Russa turned again to his brilliant bullpen for seven sturdy innings as St. Louis captured its 18th pennant with a 12-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

2014 — Travis Ishikawa hit the first homer to end an NL Championship Series, a three-run drive that sent San Francisco to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5.

Today’s birthdays: Bryce Harper 25; Edgar Santana 26; Jonathan Schoop 26; Kyle Lloyd 27.

Oct. 17

1911 — The Philadelphia Athletics scored twice in the 11th to beat the New York Giants 3-2 in Game 3 of the World Series. Frank Baker hit a home run in the ninth inning off Christy Mathewson to tie the score 1-1. Baker was tagged with the nickname “Home Run” for his exploits.

1960 — The National League formally awarded franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club, Inc., headed by Joan Payson and a Houston group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.

1979 — Willie Stargell’s two-run homer gave the Pirates a 4-1 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles and the World Series in seven games.

1987 — The Minnesota Twins overpowered St. Louis 10-1 in the opening game of the first indoor World Series. Dan Gladden’s grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning.

1989 — Minutes before Game 3 of the World Series between Oakland and San Francisco, an earthquake hit the Bay Area. The game was postponed and the series resumed 11 days later.

1995 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in Game 6 of the American League championship series to claim their first AL pennant since 1954.

1996 — The Atlanta Braves had the biggest blowout in postseason history, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 15-0 in Game 7 of the NL championship series to complete a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. The Cardinals became the only club to blow a 3-1 edge three times in the postseason.

1999 — The New York Mets outlasted Atlanta with a 4-3 victory in 15 innings, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the NL championship series. Robin Ventura’s grand slam-turned-single drove home the winning run and gave the Mets the win in the longest postseason contest in baseball history.

2000 — The New York Yankees followed the Mets into the World Series, rallying from a four-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-7 and win the AL championship series 4-2. David Justice, who hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 6, was the MVP.

2001 — Tom Glavine allowed Arizona one run in seven innings to tie teammate John Smoltz’s major league record with his 12th postseason victory as Atlanta posted an 8-1 win.

2005 — The NL championship series shifted back to St. Louis after Albert Pujols’ dramatic two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning rallied the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over Houston in Game 5.

Today’s Birthdays: Hanser Alberto 25; Rafael Montero 27; Stefen Romero 29; Carlos Gonzalez 32.

Oct. 18

1910 — The Philadelphia Athletics pounded the Chicago Cubs 9-3 for a 2-0 lead in the World Series. Eddie Collins had three hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases.

1950 — Connie Mack, at age 87, retired as manager of the Philadelphia Athletics after 50 years, and Jimmy Dykes was named to replace him. Mack, together with Ben Shibe, founded the Athletics in 1901.

1973 — The Mets’ Jerry Koosman and Tug McGraw combined to three-hit the Oakland A’s and take 3-2 lead in the World Series.

1977 — Reggie Jackson hit three consecutive home runs to lead New York to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angles Dodgers and give the Yankees the World Series title in six games. Jackson drove in five runs, and all three shots came on the first pitch.

1999 — Orlando Hernandez pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Derek Jeter hit a two-run homer as the New York Yankees won their record 36th pennant, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-1 in Game 5 of the AL championship series.

2012 — Max Scherzer capped a stupendous stretch for Detroit’s starting rotation, and the Tigers advanced to the World Series by beating the New York Yankees 8-1 for a four-game sweep of the AL championship series. Miguel Cabrera and Jhonny Peralta hit two-run homers in a four-run fourth inning against CC Sabathia, who was unable to prevent the Yankees from getting swept in a postseason series for the first time in 32 years. Austin Jackson added a solo shot in the seventh for Detroit, and Peralta hit another homer an inning later to make it 8-1. The Yankees hit .188 in the postseason, a major-league record, and .157 in the LCS.

2013 — Carlos Beltran and the Cardinals stunned Clayton Kershaw with a four-run third inning, rookie Michael Wacha was again magnificent on the mound and St. Louis advanced to its second World Series in three seasons by roughing up the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 in Game 6 of the NL championship series. Beltran had three hits and drove in two runs while facing Kershaw and made a spectacular catch in right field. St. Louis handed Kershaw four losses this season, including the two in the NLCS.

Today’s birthdays: Kevin McGowan 26; Brad Miller 28; Yoenis Cespedes 32.

Oct. 19

1972 — The Oakland A’s rallied for two ninth-inning runs for a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds to take a 3-1 lead in the World Series.

1976 — The Cincinnati Reds took a commanding 3-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series with a 6-2 victory at Yankee Stadium. Cincinnati designated hitter Dan Driessen had a single, double, home run and a walk to lead the attack. Jim Mason had a solo homer in the seventh inning for the only home run by the Yankees in the series.

1981 — Los Angeles’ Rick Monday hit a ninth-inning home run to give the Dodgers a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Expos and the National League pennant.

1986 — The Boston Red Sox took a 2-0 lead in the World Series with a 9-3 rout of the New York Mets. The Red Sox had 18 hits, and battered Dwight Gooden for six runs in five innings.

1999 — Kenny Rogers walked Andruw Jones with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series with a 10-9 victory over the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series.

2004 — Curt Schilling, pitching on a dislocated ankle tendon held down by three sutures put in the day before, gave up one run over seven innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to save their season for the third day in a row and force a winner-take-all Game 7 for the AL pennant and a trip to the World Series. The series was three outs from a sweep on Oct. 17.

2005 — Roy Oswalt allowed three hits over seven innings and struck out six as Houston clinched its first World Series berth with a 5-1 win over St. Louis in Game 6 of the NLCS.

2006 — Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth to help St. Louis beat New York 3-1 in Game 7 of the NL championship series. St. Louis overcame Endy Chavez’s astounding grab at the wall to pull back a drive by Scott Rolen that was headed for a tiebreaking, two-run homer.

2008 — The Tampa Bay Rays held off the defending champion Boston Red Sox 3-1 behind Matt Garza’s masterful pitching in Game 7 of the AL championship series.

2009 — Jeff Mathis drove home Howie Kendrick with a two-out double in the 11th inning, and the Angels survived a second straight ALCS thriller, beating New York 5-4 to trim the Yankees’ series lead to 2-1.

2009 — Jimmy Rollins lined a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning off closer Jonathan Broxton and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 for a 3-1 lead in the NL championship series.

2013 — Shane Victorino’s seventh-inning grand slam propelled Boston to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers, clinching the AL championship series in six games.

2016 — Cleveland rookie Ryan Merritt came out of nowhere and coolly delivered a lead to the Andrew Miller-led bullpen, and the Indians won their first pennant since 1997 by blanking Toronto 3-0 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Today’s birthdays: Anthony Santander 23; Sam Tuivailala 25; Jordan Lyles 27; Carson Smith 28; Daniel Descalso 31; Josh Tomlin 33; J.A. Happ 35; Jose Bautista 37; Rajai Davis 37.

Oct. 20

1910 — Philadelphia’s Jack Coombs, on one day of rest, had a complete-game victory to beat the Chicago Cubs 12-5 and give the Athletics a 3-0 lead in the World Series. Coombs also had three hits and drove in three runs in the game.

1972 — In the fifth game of the World Series, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds homered on the first pitch of the game from Oakland’s Catfish Hunter, and the Reds went on to win 5-4.

1973 — Reggie Jackson of Oakland had RBI doubles in the first and third innings to lead the A’s to a 3-1 victory over the New York Mets and set up a seventh game in the World Series.

1982 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 in Game 7 to win the World Series.

1988 — Orel Hershiser pitched a four-hitter and Mickey Hatcher and Mike Davis hit two-run homers to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 5-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics and the World Series title in five games. Hershiser became only the third player to win the MVP in both the playoffs and the World Series.

1990 — The Cincinnati Reds completed one of the biggest upsets in baseball history, beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 to win the World Series in four games.

1993 — Devon White’s two-run triple capped a six-run eighth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 15-14 victory over the Phillies and a 3-1 World Series lead. The 29 runs shattered the series record of 22 set in Game 2 in 1936, when the Yankees beat the New York Giants 18-4. It was also the longest nine-inning game in series history — 4 hours, 14 minutes.

2004 — Just three outs from getting swept in the AL championship series three nights earlier, the Boston Red Sox finally beat the New York Yankees, winning Game 7 in a 10-3 shocker to become the first major league team to overcome a 3-0 postseason series deficit. Boston didn’t need any late-inning dramatics as David Ortiz, the series MVP, started it with a two-run homer in the first off broken-down Kevin Brown, and Johnny Damon quieted Yankee Stadium in the second inning with a grand slam on Javier Vazquez’s first pitch.

2015 — Daniel Murphy homered for a record-tying fifth straight game in the postseason, sending Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets over the Chicago Cubs 5-2 for a 3-0 lead in the National League Championship Series. Yoenis Cespedes and David Wright each had three hits for the Mets. Cespedes scored the go-ahead run on a two-out wild pitch by Trevor Cahill on a strikeout of Michael Conforto in the sixth inning. Murphy tied the homer streak mark set by Carlos Beltran in 2004.

Today’s birthday: Ty Blach 27.

Oct. 21

1973 — Bert Campaneris and Reggie Jackson hit two-run homers in the third inning as the Oakland A’s defeated the New York Mets 5-2 in Game 7 of the World Series.

1975 — Carlton Fisk broke up one of the best games in World Series history with a homer in the 12th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, forcing a seventh game.

1976 — The Cincinnati Reds won the World Series in four games with a 7-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Johnny Bench had two home runs for five RBIs. It was the Reds’ second straight championship and marked the first time a team had swept the playoffs and World Series.

1980 — The Philadelphia Phillies became World Series champions for the first time in their 98-year history with a 4-1 triumph over the Kansas City Royals in Game 6.

1998 — The New York Yankees closed out their historic season with 3-0 victory at San Diego, sweeping the Padres in four games to win their record 24th World Series championship. The Game 4 victory gave the Yankees 125 wins against 50 losses — for a .714 winning percentage, the best in the majors since their Murderers’ Row club of 1927. Their AL-record 114 regular-season victories were the most for a champion.

2000 — In the first Subway Series since 1956, the New York Yankees earned a record 13th straight World Series victory, a 4-3 win over the New York Mets, surpassing their record set in the late 1920s.

2001 — Randy Johnson pitched seven solid innings to beat Atlanta 3-2 and send Arizona to its first World Series. The Diamondbacks reached the World Series faster than any expansion team, doing it in only their fourth year of existence.

2002 — Tim Salmon’s second homer of the game, a tiebreaking, two-run shot with two outs in the eighth inning, lifted the Anaheim Angels over the San Francisco Giants 11-10 and evened the World Series at 1-all.

2004 — MVP Albert Pujols hit a game-tying double, Scott Rolen followed with a home run and the St. Louis Cardinals suddenly erupted against Roger Clemens, startling the Houston Astros 5-2 to take Game 7 of the NL championship series.

2006 — The World Series had a pair of rookie starters for the first time. Anthony Reyes pitched brilliantly into the ninth inning, to help St. Louis cruise past Detroit and Justin Verlander 7-2 in Game 1.

2007 — Dustin Pedroia drove in five runs and Boston advanced to the World Series with an 11-2 win over Cleveland. The Red Sox, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS three years ago, came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Indians.

2009 — Jayson Werth homered twice, Shane Victorino and Pedro Feliz also connected and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 in Game 5 to win their second straight NL pennant.

2015 — Daniel Murphy and the New York Mets finished a playoff sweep of the Chicago Cubs and advanced to the World Series. Murphy homered for a record sixth consecutive postseason game and the Mets brushed aside the Cubs 8-3, capping a National League Championship Series in which New York never trailed. Murphy, who was tied with Carlos Beltran for the postseason homer streak, finished with four hits and batted .529 (9 for 17) to win the MVP.

Today’s birthdays: Jose Ruiz 23; Danny Barnes 28; Jose Lobaton 33; Zack Greinke 34; Casey Fein 34.

