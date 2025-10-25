Today in History: October 25, Teapot Dome Scandal conviction

Today is Saturday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2025. There are 67 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Saturday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2025. There are 67 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 25, 1929, former Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall was convicted of accepting bribes in exchange for oil field leases at Teapot Dome in Wyoming and the Elk Hills and Buena Vista oil fields in California. As a result of the “Teapot Dome Scandal” Fall would become the first U.S. Cabinet member to be imprisoned for crimes committed while in office.

Also on this date:

In 1760, Britain’s King George III succeeded his late grandfather, George II.

In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Virginia, for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (He was convicted and later hanged.)

In 1962, during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba. Stevenson then presented the council with photographic evidence of the bases, a key moment in the Cuban missile crisis.

In 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect U.S. citizens there.

In 1986, in Game 6 of the World Series, the New York Mets rallied for three runs with two outs in the 10th inning, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 and forcing a seventh game; the tiebreaking run scored on Boston first baseman Bill Buckner’s error on Mookie Wilson’s slow grounder. (The Mets went on to win Game 7 and the Series.)

In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet lost cabin pressure, flew hundreds of miles off course on autopilot, and crashed in a field in South Dakota. Stewart was 42.

In 2002, Democratic U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota was killed in a plane crash in northern Minnesota along with his wife, daughter and five others, a week-and-a-half before the election.

In 2022, Rishi Sunak became Britain’s first prime minister of color after being chosen to lead the governing Conservative Party.

In 2023, Robert Card opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar and grill in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and leaving 13 others wounded. Card was found dead by suicide two days after the attack, the worst mass shooting in Maine’s history.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Marion Ross is 96. Author Anne Tyler is 84. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 81. Political strategist James Carville is 81. Basketball Hall of Famer Dave Cowens is 77. Olympic gold medal wrestler Dan Gable is 77. Olympic gold medal hockey player Mike Eruzione is 71. Actor Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 68. Rock drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 64. Actor-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 56. Country singer Chely (SHEL’-ee) Wright is 55. Violinist Midori is 54. Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is 54. Actor Craig Robinson is 54. Author Zadie Smith is 50. Actor Mehcad (muh-KAD’) Brooks is 45. Pop singer Katy Perry is 41. Singer Ciara is 40. Golfer Xander Schauffele is 32. MLB All-Star Juan Soto is 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.