Today in History: October 2, Marshall joins Supreme Court

Today is Thursday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2025. There are 90 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 2, 1967, Thurgood Marshall joined the U.S. Supreme Court as its first African American justice; he would serve on the bench for 24 years until his retirement in 1991.

Also on this date:

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson had a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.

In 1942, the RMS Queen Mary, an ocean liner carrying thousands of American soldiers as a converted troop ship during World War II, accidentally rammed and sank the escort ship HMS Curacoa in the North Atlantic, killing over 300 crew members aboard the Curacoa.

In 1944, German troops crushed the 2-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people were killed.

In 1970, one of two chartered twin-engine planes flying the Wichita State University football team to Utah crashed into a mountain near Silver Plume, Colorado, killing 31 of the 40 people on board.

In 2006, an armed milk truck driver took a group of girls hostage in an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania, killing five of them and wounding five others before taking his own life.

In 2016, Hall of Fame baseball broadcaster Vin Scully signed off for the last time, ending 67 years behind the mic for the Dodgers as he called a 7-1 loss to the Giants in San Francisco.

In 2018, U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia’s government, was killed by Saudi Arabian officials at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2020, stricken by COVID-19, President Donald Trump was injected with an experimental drug combination at the White House before being flown to a military hospital, where he was given Remdesivir, an antiviral drug.

Today’s Birthdays: Film critic Rex Reed is 87. Singer-songwriter Don McLean (“American Pie”) is 80. Fashion designer Donna Karan (KA’-ruhn) is 77. Actor Avery Brooks is 77. Photographer Annie Leibovitz is 76. Singer-actor Sting is 74. Actor Lorraine Bracco is 71. R&B singer Freddie Jackson is 69. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa is 62. Singer-songwriter Gillian Welch is 58. Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa is 55. Actor Efren Ramirez is 52. Musician Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes) is 37.

