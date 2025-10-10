Today in History: October 10, Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns

Today is Friday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2025. There are 82 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Friday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2025. There are 82 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 10, 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, resigned his office and pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion. President Richard Nixon soon after appointed Congressman Gerald Ford to replace Agnew. Nixon resigned in 1974 amid the Watergate scandal and Ford succeeded him.

Also on this date:

In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland, with an inaugural class of 50 students.

In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising that led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.

In 1935, the George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess,” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 124 performances.

In 1964, the Summer Olympics began in Tokyo, the first Summer Games to be telecast around the world.

In 1966, the Beach Boys’ single “Good Vibrations,” written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, was released by Capitol Records.

In 1970, Fiji became independent of the United Kingdom, 96 years after the South Pacific island archipelago had been colonized.

In 2001, a month after the Sept. 11 attacks, U.S. jets stepped up bombing of the Afghan capital of Kabul while President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

In 2014, Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye), a 17-year-old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi (KY’-lash saht-YAHR’-thee), a 60-year-old Indian man, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael, the first to strike the U.S. mainland as a Category 5 hurricane in 26 years, barreled onto the Florida Panhandle with 160 mph (257 kph) winds, causing nearly $7 billion in total insured losses.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Peter Coyote is 84. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 79. Actor Charles Dance is 79. Author Nora Roberts is 75. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 71. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 67. Actor Julia Sweeney is 66. Actor Bradley Whitford is 66. Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 56. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 52. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 51. Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger is 51.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.