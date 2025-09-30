Today in History: September 30, Berlin Airlift concludes

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2025. There are 92 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2025. There are 92 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 30, 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end after delivering more than 2.3 million tons of cargo to blockaded residents of West Berlin over the prior 15 months.

Also on this date:

In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania, after briefly meeting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In 1791, Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” premiered in Vienna, Austria.

In 1938, addressing the public after cosigning the Munich Agreement, which allowed Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain proclaimed, “I believe it is peace for our time.”

In 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time, as the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1; the Yankees would go on to win the Series four games to three.

In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

In 1955, actor James Dean was killed at age 24 in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.

In 1972, Pittsburgh Pirates star Roberto Clemente connected for his 3,000th and final hit, a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets at Three Rivers Stadium.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his seven-month invasion.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 94. Singer Johnny Mathis is 90. Actor Len Cariou is 86. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 82. Actor Barry Williams is 71. Singer Patrice Rushen is 71. Actor Fran Drescher is 68. Country musician Marty Stuart is 67. Actor Crystal Bernard is 64. Actor Eric Stoltz is 64. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 63. Country musician Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery Gentry) is 62. Rock singer Trey Anastasio (Phish) is 61. Actor Monica Bellucci is 61. Actor Tony Hale is 55. Actor Jenna Elfman is 54. Actor Marion Cotillard is 50. Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates is 50. Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Hingis is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 44. Actor Lacey Chabert is 43. Actor Kieran Culkin is 43. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 41. Racing driver Max Verstappen is 28. Actor-dancer Maddie Ziegler is 23.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.