Today in History: September 15, Birmingham church bombing

Today is Monday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2025. There are 107 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Monday, Sept. 15, the 258th day of 2025. There are 107 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)

Also on this date:

In 1835, Charles Darwin reached the Galápagos Islands aboard the HMS Beagle.

In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were enacted in Nazi Germany, depriving German Jews of their citizenship.

In 1940, the tide turned in the Battle of Britain in World War II, as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.

In 1958, a commuter train headed for New York City plunged into Newark Bay after missing a stop signal and sliding off the open Newark Bay lift bridge, killing 48 people.

In 1959, Nikita Khrushchev became the first Soviet head of state to visit the United States as he arrived at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.

In 1978, Muhammad Ali became the first boxer to capture the heavyweight title three times, winning by unanimous decision in his rematch with Leon Spinks.

In 2008, as a result of the subprime mortgage crisis, Lehman Brothers filed for Chapter 11 in the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.

Today’s Birthdays: Writer-director Ron Shelton is 80. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 79. Film director Oliver Stone is 79. Football coach Pete Carroll is 74. TV personality Lisa Vanderpump is 65. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 64. Actor Josh Charles is 54. Olympic gold medal swimmer Tom Dolan is 50. Actor Tom Hardy is 48. Actor Amy Davidson is 46. Actor Dave Annable is 46. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is 41. TV personality Heidi Montag is 39.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.