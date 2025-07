Today in History: July 5, Dolly the sheep born in cloning breakthrough

Today in History Today is Saturday, July 5, the 186th day of 2025. There are 179 days left in the…

Today is Saturday, July 5, the 186th day of 2025. There are 179 days left in the year.

Today in History:

On July 5, 1996, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell by scientists at the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh, was born.

Also on this date:

In 1687, Isaac Newton first published his Principia Mathematica, a three-volume work setting out his mathematical principles of natural philosophy.

In 1811, Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.

In 1852, Frederick Douglass delivered his speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” at Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York.

In 1865, the Secret Service Division of the U.S. Treasury Department was founded in Washington, D.C., with the mission of suppressing counterfeit currency.

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act.

In 1937, Hormel introduced a canned meat product called Spam; more than 9 billion cans have been sold since.

In 1940, during World War II, Britain and the Vichy government in France broke off diplomatic relations.

In 1943, the Battle of Kursk began during World War II; in the weeks that followed, the Soviets were able to repeatedly repel the Germans, who eventually withdrew in defeat.

In 1946, the modern bikini, designed by Frenchman Louis Reard, was first modeled in Paris.

In 1947, Larry Doby made his debut with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first Black player in the American League three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in the National League.

In 1954, Elvis Presley recorded his first single, “That’s All Right,” at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

In 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first Black man to win a Wimbledon singles title, defeating Jimmy Connors.

In 1977, Pakistan’s army, led by General Mohammad Zia ul-Haq, seized power from President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZUL’-fih-kahr ah-LEE’ BOO’-toh).

In 1980, Bjorn Borg became the first male player to win five consecutive Wimbledon singles titles.

In 1994, Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos as an online marketplace for books.

In 2011, a jury in Orlando, Florida, found Casey Anthony, 25, not guilty of murder, manslaughter and child abuse in the 2008 disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

In 2013, Pope Francis cleared two of the 20th Century’s most influential popes to become saints in the Roman Catholic church, approving a miracle needed to canonize Pope John Paul II and waiving Vatican rules to honor Pope John XXIII.

Today’s Birthdays: Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 77. Rock star Huey Lewis is 75. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 74. NFL Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton is 69. Cartoonist Bill Watterson (Calvin and Hobbes) is 67. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 66. Actor Edie Falco is 62. Actor Jillian Armenante is 61. Actor Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) is 60. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg (STOOL’-bahrg) is 57. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zuh) is 56. Author Gary Shteyngart is 53. R&B singer Joe is 52. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 48. International Tennis Hall of Famer Amelie Mauresmo is 46. Actor Ryan Hansen is 44. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 43. Actor Danay Garcia is 41. Retired soccer player Megan Rapinoe is 40. Actor Jason Dolley is 34. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 31.

