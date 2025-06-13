Today in History: June 13, first Pentagon Papers excerpts published

Today is Friday, June 13, the 164th day of 2025. There are 201 days left in the year. Today in…

On June 13, 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a top secret study of America’s involvement in Vietnam since 1945, that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.

In 1942, during World War II, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived by submarine on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested within weeks, after two members of the first group defected.)

In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional rights to remain silent and consult with an attorney.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor General Thurgood Marshall to become the first non-white justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1996, the 81-day-old Freemen standoff in Montana ended as the 16 remaining members of the anti-government group left their ranch and surrendered to the FBI.

In 2000, the first meeting between leaders of North Korea and South Korea since the Korean War began as South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung met North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il in Pyongyang.

In 2013, the White House said it had conclusive evidence that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government had used chemical weapons against opposition forces seeking to overthrow him.

In 2022, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was told that Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the insurrection, but the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Malcolm McDowell is 82. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 81. Actor Stellan Skarsgård is 74. Actor Richard Thomas is 74. Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Weaver is 74. Actor-comedian Tim Allen is 71. Actor Ally Sheedy is 63. Sportscaster Hannah Storm is 63. Musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 55. Actor-comedian Steve-O is 51. Actor Ethan Embry is 47. Actor Chris Evans is 44. Actor Kat Dennings is 39. Fashion designers and former actors Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen are 38. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is 35. Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is 29.

