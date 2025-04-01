Today in History: April 1, US forces invade Okinawa during World War II

Today is Tuesday, April 1, the 91st day of 2025. There are 274 days left in the year. This is…

Today is Tuesday, April 1, the 91st day of 2025. There are 274 days left in the year. This is April Fool’s Day.

Today in history:

On April 1, 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22 after a battle in which more than 240,000 died, including as many as 150,000 Okinawan civilians.)

Also on this date:

In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. (Hitler would serve just nine months of the sentence, during which time he completed the first volume of “Mein Kampf.”)

In 1946, a magnitude 8.6 earthquake centered near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands triggered a tsunami that pounded the Hawaiian Islands with waves up to 55 feet (17 meters) tall, killing 159.

In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television beginning in January 1971.

In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

In 1984, singer Marvin Gaye was shot and killed by his father after Gaye intervened in an argument between his parents at their home.

In 2001, the Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

In 2003, American troops raided a hospital in Nasiriyah (nah-sih-REE’-uh), Iraq, and rescued Army Pfc. Jessica Lynch, who had been held prisoner since her unit was ambushed on March 23.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ali MacGraw is 86. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 75. Actor Annette O’Toole is 73. Filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld is 72. Singer Susan Boyle is 64. Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Stevens is 61. Rapper-actor Method Man is 54. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 52. Actor David Oyelowo is 49. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 43. Actor Asa Butterfield is 28.

