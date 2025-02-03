Today in History: February 3, ‘the day the music died’

Today is Monday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2025. There are 331 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Monday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2025. There are 331 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 3, 1959, which would become known as “the day the music died,” rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

Also on this date:

In 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting Black American men the right to vote, was ratified.

In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.

In 1917, the United States broke off diplomatic relations with Germany, the same day an American cargo ship, the SS Housatonic, was sunk by a U-boat off Britain (after the crew was allowed to board lifeboats).

In 1943, during World War II, the U.S. transport ship SS Dorchester, which was carrying troops to Greenland, sank after being hit by a German torpedo in the Labrador Sea; only some 230 of the 900 aboard survived.

In 1966, the Soviet probe Luna 9 became the first manmade object to make a soft landing on the moon.

In 1998, a U.S. Marine aircraft sliced through the cable of a ski gondola near Cavalese, Italy, causing the car to plunge hundreds of feet, killing all 20 people inside.

In 2002, the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl, defeating the St. Louis Rams 20-17.

In 2006, an Egyptian passenger ferry sank in the Red Sea during bad weather, killing more than 1,000 passengers.

Today’s birthdays: Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 85. Actor Blythe Danner is 82. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 80. Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 78. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 75. Actor Nathan Lane is 69. Actor Maura Tierney is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Vlade Divac is 57. Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen is 56. Actor Warwick Davis is 55. Actor Isla Fisher is 49. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 48.

