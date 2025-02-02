Today in History: February 2, ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle killed

Today is Sunday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2025. There are 332 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Sunday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2025. There are 332 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 2, 2013, former Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle was fatally shot along with a friend, Chad Littlefield, at a gun range west of Glen Rose, Texas; Eddie Ray Routh was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Also on this date:

In 1536, present-day Buenos Aires, Argentina, was founded by Pedro de Mendoza of Spain.

In 1653, New Amsterdam — now New York City — was incorporated as a city.

In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, officially ending the Mexican-American War.

In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought life-saving medication to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, travelling 674 miles (1,085 km) in just six days.

In 1943, the remainder of Nazi forces from the Battle of Stalingrad surrendered in a major victory for the Soviets in World War II.

In 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.

In 2014, Oscar-winning actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, widely considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, was found dead in his New York apartment from an accidental drug overdose.

In 2021, the Senate approved Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) as transportation secretary, making him the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post.

In 2022, four men were charged with being part of the drug distribution crew that supplied a deadly mix of narcotics to actor Michael K. Williams of “The Wire,” who had overdosed five months earlier.

Today’s birthdays: Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 83. Television executive Barry Diller is 83. TV chef Ina Garten is 77. Actor Brent Spiner is 76. Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper is 73. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 73. Model Christie Brinkley is 71. Singer Shakira is 48. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., is 43. Actor Gemma Arterton is 39. Actor Zosia Mamet is 37. Actor Paul Mescal is 29.

