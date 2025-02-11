Today in History: February 11, Nelson Mandela released from prison

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2025. There are 323 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2025. There are 323 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Feb. 11, 1990, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in prison. (Mandela would be elected president of South Africa four years later.)

Also on this date:

In 1847, American inventor Thomas Alva Edison was born in Milan, Ohio.

In 1937, a 6-week-old sit-down strike against General Motors ended, with the company agreeing to recognize and negotiate with the United Auto Workers union.

In 1945, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany’s capitulation.

In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.

In 1990, in one of the biggest upsets in sports history, 42-1 underdog Buster Douglas knocked out the previously undefeated heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at Japan’s Tokyo Dome.

In 2008, the Pentagon charged Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (HAH’-leed shayk moh-HAH’-med) and five other detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder and war crimes in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks.

In 2011, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak resigned in the wake of pro-democracy protests, ending three decades of authoritarian rule.

In 2012, singing superstar Whitney Houston was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, on the eve of the Grammy Awards; she was 48.

In 2013, during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals, Pope Benedict XVI announced he would resign as pope effective Feb. 28; it was the first papal resignation in nearly 600 years.

In 2020, the World Health Organization gave the official name of COVID-19 to the disease caused by the coronavirus that had emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Tina Louise is 91. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 72. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., is 63. Musician Sheryl Crow is 63. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 61. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 56. Actor Damian Lewis is 54. Surfer Kelly Slater is 53. Musician D’Angelo is 51. Singer-actor Brandy is 46. Singer Kelly Rowland is 44. Actor Natalie Dormer is 43. Actor Taylor Lautner is 33. Singer-songwriter Khalid is 27.

