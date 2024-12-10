Today in History: December 10, Teddy Roosevelt first American to win Nobel Prize

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 10, the 345th day of 2024. There are 21 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 10, the 345th day of 2024. There are 21 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 10, 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt became the first American to win a Nobel Prize, winning the Nobel Peace Prize for helping to negotiate peace in the Russo-Japanese War.

Also on this date:

In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.

In 1898, a treaty was signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.

In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”

In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.

In 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.

In 2007, former Vice President Al Gore accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a call for humanity to rise up against a looming climate crisis and stop waging war on the environment.

In 2022, Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 83. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 78. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., is 74. Actor Susan Dey is 72. Jazz musician Diane Schuur is 71. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh (BRAH’-nah) is 64. Actor Nia Peeples is 63. TV chef Bobby Flay is 60. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 50. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 49. Actor Raven-Symone is 39. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 34. Actor Kiki Layne is 33. NFL quarterback Joe Burrow is 28. Cyclist Jonas Vingegaard is 28.

