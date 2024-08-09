Today in History: August 9, U.S. bombs Nagasaki

Today is Friday, Aug. 9, the 222nd day of 2024. There are 144 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Friday, Aug. 9, the 222nd day of 2024. There are 144 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device over Nagasaki; the bombing and subsequent radiation poisoning killed an estimated 74,000 people.

Also on this date:

In 1173, construction began on the campanile of Pisa Cathedral—better known as the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

In 1854, Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden,” which described Thoreau’s experiences while living near Walden Pond in Massachusetts, was first published.

In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.

In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.

In 1974, Gerald Ford took the oath of office to become US president after Richard Nixon’s resignation; in a speech following, Ford declared that “our long national nightmare is over.”

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan nominated Lauro Cavazos to be secretary of education; Cavazos became the first Hispanic to serve in the Cabinet.

In 2014, Michael Brown Jr., a Black 18-year-old, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Today’s Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 96. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 86. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 82. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 82. Actor Sam Elliott is 80. Singer Barbara Mason is 77. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 69. Actor Melanie Griffith is 67. Actor Amanda Bearse is 66. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 65. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is 64. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 60. TV host Hoda Kotb (KAHT’-bee) is 60. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 57. Actor Gillian Anderson is 56. Actor Eric Bana is 56. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 56. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 54. TV journalist Chris Cuomo is 54. Actor Thomas Lennon is 54. Rapper Mack 10 is 52. Actor Nikki Schieler Ziering is 53. Latin rock singer Juanes is 52. Actor Liz Vassey is 52. Actor Kevin McKidd is 51. Actor Rhona Mitra (ROH’-nuh MEE’-truh) is 49. Actor Texas Battle is 48. Actor Jessica Capshaw is 48. Actor Ashley Johnson is 41. Actor Anna Kendrick is 39.

