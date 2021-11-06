Today in History Today is Saturday, Nov. 6, the 3190th day of 2021. There are 55 days left in the…

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Nov. 6, the 3190th day of 2021. There are 55 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 6, 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.

On this date:

In 1632, King Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden was killed in battle.

In 1893, composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky died in St. Petersburg, Russia, at age 53.

In 1906, Republican Charles Evans Hughes was elected governor of New York, defeating newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst.

In 1928, in a first, the results of Republican Herbert Hoover’s presidential election victory over Democrat Alfred E. Smith were flashed onto an electric wraparound sign on the New York Times building.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower won re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.

In 1977, 39 people were killed when the Kelly Barnes Dam in Georgia burst, sending a wall of water through Toccoa Falls College.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.

In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.

In 2012, President Barack Obama was elected to a second term of office, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

In 2014, the march toward same-sex marriage across the U.S. hit a roadblock when a federal appeals court upheld laws against the practice in four states: Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee. (A divided U.S. Supreme Court overturned the laws in June 2015.)

In 2015, President Barack Obama rejected the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, declaring it would undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal at the center of his environmental legacy. (President Donald Trump would reverse the Obama decision, but President Joe Biden canceled the permit for the pipeline on the day he took office.)

In 2017, former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner reported to prison in Massachusetts to begin a 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Ten years ago: Greece’s embattled prime minister, George Papandreou, and its main opposition leader, Antonis Samaras, agreed to form an interim government to ensure the country’s new European debt deal.

Five years ago: FBI Director James Comey abruptly announced that Democrat Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges related to newly discovered emails from her tenure at the State Department.

One year ago: Democrat Joe Biden overtook President Donald Trump in Georgia as the counting of votes continued in the battleground state; Biden also expanded his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania and Nevada. The federal agency that oversees U.S. election security pushed back at unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a statement, saying that local election offices had detection measures that “make it highly difficult to commit fraud through counterfeit ballots.” Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said Trump was “damaging the cause of freedom” and inflaming “destructive and dangerous passions” by claiming, without foundation, that the election was rigged and stolen from him. As the nation set daily records for confirmed cases of the coronavirus, two senior administration officials confirmed that Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had tested positive.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor June Squibb is 92. Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 89. Singer P.J. Proby is 83. Actor Sally Field is 75. Singer Rory Block is 72. Jazz musician Arturo Sandoval is 72. TV host Catherine Crier is 67. News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 66. Actor Lori Singer is 64. Actor Lance Kerwin is 61. Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan is 57. Rock singer Corey Glover is 57. Actor Brad Grunberg is 57. Actor Peter DeLuise is 55. Actor Kelly Rutherford is 53. Actor Ethan Hawke is 51. Chef/TV judge Marcus Samuelsson is 51. Actor Thandiwe (tan-DEE’-way) Newton (formerly Thandie (TAN’-dee)) is 49. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn (roh-MAYN’) is 49. Actor Zoe McLellan is 47. Actor Nicole Dubuc is 43. Actor Taryn Manning is 43. Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 42. Actor Patina Miller is 37. Actor Katie Leclerc (LEH’-klehr) is 35. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 35. Singer-songwriter Robert Ellis is 33. Actor Emma Stone is 33. Actor Mercedes Kastner is 32.

