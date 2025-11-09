Nic Lynagh follows brother Tom to Queensland Reds, joining academy

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The teenage son of rugby great Michael Lynagh is following his brother in moving from London…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The teenage son of rugby great Michael Lynagh is following his brother in moving from London to Australia to join the Queensland Reds.

The Brisbane-based Super Rugby franchise announced Monday that 18-year-old Nic Lynagh had joined the Reds’ development academy on a one-year contract.

His brother, 22-year-old Tom Lynagh, is a playmaker at the Reds and made his starting debut for Australia against the British and Irish Lions in June.

Their older brother, Louis Lynagh, played for Italy in a win over Australia on Saturday and scored an important try at Udine.

Michael Lynagh was instrumental in Australia’s Rugby World Cup triumph in 1991 and played 100 games for Queensland state in the 1980s and 90s before moving to Britain to finish his playing career.

Two of his sons have now decided to call Brisbane home.

“I’ve only heard good things about the Reds from Tom. He’s the one who planted the idea in my mind,” Nic Lynagh said. “The lifestyle in Queensland, the environment to improve, learning a completely different style of game. Tom has been very positive about it all. It’s made him a better player.

“I watched a lot of the Reds on TV this year so I like the way the Reds play as well. The move worked out for Tom —- it might for me. I’m going to go for it.”

Nic Lynagh plays fullback and wing.

Sam Cordingley, the Reds’ high performance manager, said having a brother at Ballymore would help the younger Lynagh settle in.

“We’ve been tracking Nic’s development as a good young player for some time, right back to when the Reds signed Tom five years ago,” Cordingley said. “We are looking forward to seeing Nic develop in the Academy.”

