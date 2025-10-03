Will Skelton returns from France (yet again) in bid to help Wallabies at the Rugby Championship

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Will Skelton was once again on the France-to-Australia shuttle in an attempt to help the Wallabies…

Skelton starred for the Wallabies in tests against the British and Irish Lions and South Africa before returning to France, linking up with Top 14 club teammates at La Rochelle, only to be recalled for national duty ahead of the second Bledisloe Cup test in Perth.

After flying back to Australia, Skelton was reunited with the Wallabies squad on Sunday following their 33-24 loss to the All Blacks at Auckland’s Eden Park where New Zealand retained the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

“He’s a big influence and he helps generate a little bit of confidence,” Schmidt said of Skelton. “He has an aura about him, Will. He’s very skillful for such a big man. Those are the elements.”

Skelton will miss La Rochelle’s Top 14 match Saturday against Montpellier back in France.

Lock Skelton and scrumhalf Jake Gordon were handed starts for the sold-out match in Perth, and James O’Connor has been dropped to the bench. Also among the five changes to the starting lineup was the inclusion of playmaker Tane Edmed, resulting in O’Connor shifting to the reserves.

O’Connor missed two touchline kicks from penalties against the All Blacks last week, but Schmidt still thinks the 35-year-old will add huge value to the side, albeit from the bench this week.

“With the experience that James brings, we still see that as being important,” Schmidt said.

Saturday’s match will mark James Slipper’s 151st and final test match, with the 36-year-old Wallabies prop announcing this week he will be retiring from international rugby.

On Friday, Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said the team would try to send Slipper out a winner.

“When you’ve got someone like James that is playing his last game for our country . . . it’d be crazy for us not to really lean into that,” Wilson said. ”We really want him to have a lasting memory of the Wallabies, something to be really proud of.”

Australia must defeat New Zealand, likely with a bonus point, and rely on Argentina upsetting South Africa in London in order to have a chance at winning the Rugby Championship.

With just one round to play, South Africa tops the standings on 15 points, with New Zealand (14) and Australia (11) also in the running. Argentina has nine.

For New Zealand, Damian McKenzie will start at flyhalf in place of injured Beauden Barrett in an All Blacks team changed in six places for the Perth match.

New Zealand secured the Bledisloe Cup for the 23rd year with the nine-point win, and All Blacks coach Scott Robertson expects another close game.

“We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end,” Robertson said.

“We expect another tough contest this Saturday. We have picked a 23 to go toe-to-toe with a quality Australian team. It’s all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we’ve ever seen.”

