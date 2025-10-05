Walsh, Shibasaki among uncapped players picked for Australia’s Ashes rugby league series in England

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The pathways to Kangaroos selection differed wildly for Reece Walsh and Gehamat Shibasaki, two of the…

For Walsh, an undisputed star of the National Rugby League, it was only a matter of time. For his Brisbane Broncos teammate Shibasaki, it was a case of seizing every single opportunity in a season that started in the shadows.

Australia coach Kevin Walters announced his 24-man squad for the Ashes tour on Monday, the morning after Walsh’s player-of-the-match performance in Brisbane’s 26-22 comeback win over Melbourne Storm in the NRL final.

Walsh put in a performance for the ages with a momentum-turning solo try, three try assists and a match-saving tackle that elevated him from rising star to undisputed champion.

The 27-year-old Shibasaki scored two tries and was also instrumental in helping the Broncos rally from a 22-12 half-time deficit to win the NRL premiership for the first time in almost two decades.

He started the season on a train-and-trial deal at the Broncos, meaning his contract and his career depended entirely on his performance every time he ventured onto the field.

Across 2025, he moved out of NRL obscurity into a starting role for one of the sport’s biggest clubs, a representative Origin debut for Queensland and now Australia selection.

He’d played a total of six NRL games during stints at three different clubs from 2021 to 2024 before returning to the Broncos, where he made his top-flight debut in 2018.

“He’d had one crack at the NRL and lost his way a little bit, but he’s had a second chance and made the most of it,″ Walters said Monday. “We saw him play outstanding football in the State of Origin series, and then in the Broncos’ run in the past six weeks he has been one of their go-to players.

“Last night, to have two tries in a grand final, he has virtually forced his way into the squad.”

Former Australia rugby union international Mark Nawaqanitawase, Blayke Brailey, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Preston and Ethan Strange were the other uncapped players included in the Kangaroos squad that will be led by Isaah Yeo.

The squad contains seven players who were involved in the NRL final, including Storm playmakers Cameron Munster and Harry Grant, as well as Penrith stars Yeo and Nathan Cleary.

The first test will be played at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 25.

Australia squad: Isaah Yeo (captain), Blayke Brailey, Patrick Carrigan, Nathan Cleary, Xavier Coates, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tom Dearden, Dylan Edwards, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Keaon Koloamatangi, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses, Cameron Munster, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jacob Preston, Gehamat Shibasaki, Lindsay Smith, Kotoni Staggs, Ethan Strange, Reece Walsh, Hudson Young.

