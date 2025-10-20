Sri Lanka wins toss and opts to bat against Bangladesh in Women’s Cricket World Cup

NAVI MUMBAI, India (AP) — Chamari Athapaththu won the toss as Sri Lanka opted to bat against Bangladesh in the…

NAVI MUMBAI, India (AP) — Chamari Athapaththu won the toss as Sri Lanka opted to bat against Bangladesh in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Both teams have two points each, and the winner will stay in contention for a place in the semifinals. Bangladesh has never beaten Sri Lanka in women’s ODIs.

Defending champions Australia, England and South Africa have already sealed their semifinal spots, with the final place up for grabs.

Bangladesh has two points from one win in five games — it beat Pakistan early on in the tournament. The Tigresses have made two changes — medium pacer Marufa Akter and left-arm spinner Nahida Akter are back in the playing eleven.

Sri Lanka is winless, and its two points are from no-results against Australia and New Zealand. Both matches were abandoned due to rain in Colombo. It has made one change — left-arm medium pacer Udeshika Prabodhani comes in for all-rounder Piumi Wathsala.

This is co-hosts Sri Lanka’s second game away from home turf — it had played India in Guwahati in the opening fixture.

It is also DY Patil Sports Academy’s first fixture in the tournament, and also the first ODI — men’s or women’s — ever to be played here.

The Navi Mumbai pitch is usually batter friendly but it will also aid spin, much like other wickets in this World Cup. Evening dew should aid the chasing side.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (captain/wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

