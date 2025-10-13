Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Oct. 14 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — New Mexico…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Oct. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Liberty

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas St. at South Alabama

8 p.m.

ESPNU — FIU at W. Kentucky

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Denver at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1

TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Estonia vs. Moldova, Group I, Belfast, Tallinn, Estonia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Latvia vs. England, Group K, Riga, Latvia

9 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Australia, Commerce City, Colo.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

