Sports on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Oct. 14
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Liberty
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas St. at South Alabama
8 p.m.
ESPNU — FIU at W. Kentucky
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Second Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Denver at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1
TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Washington
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Estonia vs. Moldova, Group I, Belfast, Tallinn, Estonia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Latvia vs. England, Group K, Riga, Latvia
9 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Australia, Commerce City, Colo.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.