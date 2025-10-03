Rain washes out 2nd T20 between New Zealand and Australia

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — The second Twenty20 between New Zealand and Australia was abandoned because of rain Friday,…

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — The second Twenty20 between New Zealand and Australia was abandoned because of rain Friday, leaving the visitors with a 1-0 lead in the three-match Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series.

Rain delayed the toss by 30 minutes, then returned before the players could take the field. The match finally started at 9.30pm local time with nine overs per side, but only 13 balls had been bowled when the bad weather returned.

New Zealand had won the toss and Australia was 16-1 when play ended.

Australia won the first match by six wickets on Wednesday and will retain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy whatever the outcome of the third match, which will be played Saturday, also at Bay Oval. Further rain is forecast though.

