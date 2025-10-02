Pumas make sweeping changes for Rugby Championship decider against South Africa

LONDON (AP) — Argentina is entrusting the wheel to rookie flyhalf Gerónimo Prisciantelli against South Africa in the Rugby Championship…

LONDON (AP) — Argentina is entrusting the wheel to rookie flyhalf Gerónimo Prisciantelli against South Africa in the Rugby Championship decider at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Springboks can clinch back-to-back Rugby Championship titles.

The Pumas are out of contention but keen to save face after a 67-30 hiding from South Africa last weekend in Durban.

They reacted by making seven changes and two positional moves to the starting XV.

Santiago Carreras was switched from flyhalf to his natural position at fullback, bumping Juan Cruz Mallía to the wing at the expense of Mateo Carreras. Flyhalf backup Tomas Albornoz was injured.

Given the No. 10 jersey was Prisciantelli, who has been with the Pumas all year but whose only previous test experience was seven minutes off the bench in a loss to Australia in Townsville a month ago. Prisciantelli has mainly played fullback for Zebre in Italy and has been signed by Racing 92 in France.

“Gero is a very brave and daring player. Sometimes he’s too brave. These are the opportunities any player wants,” Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi said on Thursday.

“You have to put it in context: He’s playing against the best team in the world and a top 10 (Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu), it’s not easy. But we have complete confidence in him. Even though he hasn’t played that many games, it’s his preparation and understanding of what the team wants to do.”

Only the front row was untouched by Contepomi.

Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo are the new second row, No. 8 Santiago Grondona plays his first test since July, and scrumhalf Simón Benitez Cruz starts after Gonzalo García was injured.

Justin Piccardo at outside center and Bautista Delguy on the wing also came in.

The relatively inexperienced bench was 6-2 again.

South Africa named its team on Tuesday and the only change among the starters was the return of prop Ox Nche.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras, Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares, Juan Cruz Mallía, Gerónimo Prisciantelli, Simón Benítez Cruz; Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (captain), Mayco Vivas. Reserves: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Franco Molina, Juan Gonzalez, Joaquin Oviedo, Agustin Moyano, Rodrigo Isgró.

