Tazmin Brits century helps South Africa beat New Zealand at Women’s Cricket World Cup

INDORE, India (AP) — Tazmin Brits smashed 101 off 89 balls as South Africa overcame New Zealand by six wickets at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Monday.

Brits hit 15 fours and a six as the Proteas put up a turnaround batting performance to score 234-4 in 40.5 overs. It had been bowled out for 69 against England in its first game.

Sune Luus also scored 83 not out off 114 balls as South Africa registered its first win and points.

Earlier, skipper Sophie Devine struck 85 as New Zealand was bowled out for 231 after opting to bat. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up 4-40 in 10 overs – her second-best career figures.

Brits was named player of the match. “I am glad we could pull off this win, and we definitely needed it after the first game. We had a lot of batting camps and that definitely helped. I am trying to expand my batting a bit and be more positive. It is the first time I used this bat – it’s going to be my lucky bat from now on,” she said.

South Africa, which rose to fifth with an improved run-rate, next meets host India in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

New Zealand had lost its first game against Australia – also in Indore – by 89 runs. It next plays Bangladesh in Guwahati on Friday.

New Zealand made a poor start, losing Suzie Bates for a golden duck. Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp trapped her lbw from the first ball of the game.

Georgia Plimmer (31) and Melie Kerr (23) added 44 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Plimmer then added another 57 with in-form Devine.

Devine followed up her century in the first game with 50 off 68 balls, putting on the best partnership of the innings – 86 – with Brooke Halliday (45).

But Mlaba returned for her second spell and wrecked the innings, with New Zealand losing its last seven wickets for 44 runs, including two run-outs.

There was no chance to stem the collapse as Mlaba bowled Devine in the 45th over, picking up the best figures for South Africa against New Zealand in tournament history.

Chasing 232, Brits raced to 50 off 44 balls despite losing skipper Laura Wolvaardt for 14.

Brits and Luus then put on a record 159 for the second wicket – South Africa’s best partnership for any wicket in tournament history, and its second highest partnership against New Zealand in ODIs.

Having scored three hundreds in her previous four ODIs, Brits reached her fifth century in 2025 off 87 balls. She also overtook Australia’s Meg Lanning by scoring seven ODI hundreds in the fewest innings – 41 to Lanning’s 44.

Luus took her time at the other end, reaching 50 off 76 balls. South Africa seemed to be heading for a massive win but suffered a few hiccups, with Brits being bowled in the 32nd over.

Kerr picked up two wickets as the Proteas slipped to 213-4. Luus, though, made sure there were no further issues as she hit the winning runs with 55 balls to spare.

