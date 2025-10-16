Milan must cope without star player after Pulisic returns injured from US friendly matches

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan could be forgiven for being angry with the United States. Top player Christian Pulisic has…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan could be forgiven for being angry with the United States.

Top player Christian Pulisic has come back injured from international duty and although the U.S. winger still has to be fully evaluated by Milan, reports say he could be sidelined for nearly a month.

That would mean Pulisic would not only miss Sunday’s match against Fiorentina but also Serie A matches against Pisa, Atalanta, Roma and Parma as the friendly matches played by the U.S. could cost Milan dearly.

Pulisic, who was scheduled for tests Friday, has been Milan’s best player by far this season — with six goals and two assists in seven matches before a rare missed penalty in a goalless draw against Juventus before the international break.

The 27-year-old Pulisic was slowed by a right ankle injury last week and only entered Friday’s 1-1 draw against Ecuador in the 73rd minute. Despite that — and the matches only being friendly internationals — he started Tuesday’s game against Australia but was forced off after 26 minutes with an apparent hamstring injury.

The Rossoneri will hope to have him back at least for the derby match against Inter Milan on Nov. 23 — after the next international break.

Milan is third in Serie A, two points below Roma and defending champion Napoli.

Napoli visits Torino on Saturday, shortly before Roma kicks off at home to Inter, which is three points below its opponent in the league standings.

Key matchups

Fiorentina’s trip to Milan sees coach Stefano Pioli return to San Siro, where he led the Rossoneri for five seasons — guiding them to the Serie A title in 2022 as well as the Champions League semifinal the following year before leaving in 2024.

The coach was beloved by Milan fans, who used to loudly sing “Pioli’s on fire” (to the tune of “Freed from Desire”).

Inter’s match at Roma sees two teams face off at the top of the table as they settle into life under new coaches.

Gian Piero Gasperini is picking up right where Claudio Ranieri left off at Roma. The Giallorossi were virtually unbeatable during the second half of last season under Ranieri and now have five wins in their opening six matches under Gasperini.

Inter initially struggled after Cristian Chivu replaced Simone Inzaghi but has now won its past five matches, between Serie A and Champions League.

Pisa’s match at home to Hellas Verona on Saturday looks set to be an early relegation battle. Both teams are yet to win a match this season and Pisa sits bottom of the table with just two points, one fewer than Verona.

Players to watch

When Riccardo Orsolini scores, Bologna doesn’t lose. The forward has found the back of the net in each of his past four matches for Bologna, helping his team to two win and two draws.

Orsolini also netted in another win earlier this season, while Bologna has lost both the matches he hasn’t scored in. Bologna visits Cagliari on Sunday.

Ange-Yoan Bonny was given his first start for Inter before the national break and he responded with a goal and three assists. Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala could return from his latest injury.

Former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has three goals in his past two matches for Napoli.

Out of action

Taty Castellanos joins a number of other players injured for struggling Lazio.

Castellanos, who has two goals and three assists, is expected to be sidelined for two months with a thigh injury. Lazio has lost three of its opening six league matches and visits sixth-place Atalanta on Sunday.

Inter defender Matteo Darmian has a muscular problem and is out for the Nerazzurri along with Marcus Thuram, who is expected to return from injury next week.

Juventus defender Bremer will miss the trip to Como — and likely the next month — after needing surgery on his left knee, the same one that was operated on last season.

Como coach Cesc Fabregas is suspended, while forward Jesús Rodríguez serves the second of a three-match ban.

Off the field

Italy’s World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday drew more attention off the field than on it.

Security was tight before and during Italy’s match against Israel in Udine, with snipers on the roof of the stadium and the visiting team’s hotel.

Around 10,000 people attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city center before the match — more than were in the stadium.

