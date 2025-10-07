Matt Renshaw in, Marnus Labuschagne out of Australia’s ODI cricket squad for India series

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Matt Renshaw has been called into Australia’s one-day international cricket squad at the expense of fellow…

Mitchell Starc will also return to the ODI squad after being rested for recent series as the Australians prepare for a home series against India — three ODIs and five Twenty20 internationals — and the Ashes test series against England.

Cricket Australia announced the ODI and T20 squads Tuesday, with Mitchell Marsh leading both teams. The Australians are coming off a series win in New Zealand, where Marsh scored his first T20 international century.

With Labuschagne struggling for form, Cricket Australia said Renshaw was selected following “prolific” one-day performances for Australia A and Queensland state. Renshaw has played 14 tests for Australia — but none since early 2023 — and is on the cusp of an ODI debut.

Selector George Bailey said allrounder Cameron Green would play in the ODIs against India but skip the T20s to prepare for the Ashes.

Glenn Maxwell is still sidelined with an injured wrist, while Josh Inglis will return from a leg injury for the series.

“There will be some management through the back end of the series (against India) as individuals prepare for the summer through Sheffield Shield cricket,” Bailey said. “The majority of the T20 squad will remain together as it’s an important period in the build towards the World Cup next year, however, we’re trying to strike a balance to ensure we simultaneously prepare for the test series ahead.”

ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

T20 squad: Mitch Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

