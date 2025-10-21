Diana Taurasi enjoys family vacations and Halloween plans after WNBA retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Diana Taurasi’s biggest concerns these days revolve around what costumes her kids will wear for Halloween…

The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, who retired in February, missed watching the Phoenix Mercury’s WNBA Finals run because she was in Hawaii on vacation with her kids.

“That was their fall break and we needed to get away for a few days,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press. “These days you got to figure out when they are free and take advantage of it.”

Taurasi has made the most of her free time in the summer too as she and the family went to Australia for a few months to see her wife Penny Taylor’s family.

As for Halloween at the end of the month, Taurasi said that her two kids will go as K-Pop Demon Hunters.

“That’s what they are into,” said Taurasi, who was in New York to discuss her partnership with Sanofi and Regeneron and the drug Dupixent.

Taurasi has also picked up golf again in her spare time.

“I’ve been getting a little bit better week by week,” she said of her swing. “I started playing 10 years ago and then I had back surgery and it was put on the backburner.”

She’s still been working out a lot she said. When asked whether she would consider joining the new Project B basketball league that’s set to debut in 2026, the 43-year-old was non-commital.

“It’s an interesting proposition., you know, I think,, the beauty of sports is having opportunities all over the world to play the sport you love,” she said. “And obviously, we have that with the WNBA. We have that with Unrivaled. We have that with Europe. The potential of having a league in, in Saudi Arabia seems unconventional. But at the same time seems like the perfect place in a lot of, in a lot of ways.”

Taurasi was recently voted by The Associated Press as one of the greatest players in the last 50 years. She partnered with the drug company to shed light on the experiences of people living with moderate-to-severe eczema.

