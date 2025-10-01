Defending champion Australia beats New Zealand by 89 runs at Women’s Cricket World Cup

INDORE, India (AP) — Ashleigh Gardner struck the third-fastest century in the Women’s Cricket World Cup as Australia began its…

INDORE, India (AP) — Ashleigh Gardner struck the third-fastest century in the Women’s Cricket World Cup as Australia began its title defense by beating New Zealand by 89 runs on Wednesday.

Gardner scored 115 runs off 83 balls with 16 fours and a six as Australia notched up 326 runs in 49.3 overs. It was the first-ever century from a batter at No. 6 or lower in the tournament’s history.

Phoebe Litchfield scored 45 off 31 balls to give a quickfire start to Australia, before Gardner used the good batting conditions to help the defending champions light up the Holkar stadium in its first-ever women’s ODI.

In reply, New Zealand made a rocky start and never recovered in the tall chase — bowled out for 237 runs in 43.2 overs despite skipper Sophie Devine’s 111.

Medium pacers Sophie Molineux (3-25) and Annabel Sutherland (3-26) shared six wickets between them.

“I had some clear plans when I got into the middle,” said Gardner, who was named player of the match. “I wanted to score as many runs possible because we needed a big total here. We bat deep so we had the freedom and confidence within our group to play freely. This (scoring big first) is going to be a trend in this World Cup.”

Australia faces Sri Lanka on Saturday in Colombo. New Zealand takes on South Africa in Indore on Monday.

Gardner, Devine hundreds light up Indore

Australia had opted to bat to make first use of good conditions. The 22-year-old Litchfield, playing in her first ODI World Cup, hit six fours and two sixes to provide a speedy start.

She fell in the 11th over – at 81-2 – and then New Zealand ushered in a mini-collapse. Medium pacer Lea Tahuhu picked 3-42 in eight overs to hit the middle order.

She got rid of Ellyse Perry (33) and Beth Mooney (12) in the space of four overs, and then later returned to dismiss Tahlia McGrath (26).

In between, Amelia Kerr dismissed Sutherland (5) to have Australia at 128-5 before Gardner took charge of proceedings.

Gardner-McGrath added 64 runs for the sixth wicket to revitalize the innings.

Australia posted the highest total against New Zealand in women’s world cups, bettering England’s 284-9 in 2017.

Gardner had scored 50 off 43 balls, and then accelerated further – her next 50 came off only 34 balls. It was the third fastest hundred in women’s world cups – off 77 balls.

In reply, New Zealand lost two wickets in nine balls without a run on the board. Georgia Plimmer was run-out, and Molineux bowled Suzie Bates — both out for ducks.

Devine and Amelia Kerr then added 75 runs for the third wicket to rescue the innings. Kerr scored 33 off 56 balls, before falling to Alana King.

The innings gained momentum in the middle overs as Devine put on vital partnerships — first, 53 off 65 balls with Brooke Halliday (28) and then 54 off 35 balls with Isabella Gaze.

Gaze hit six fours as she scored 28 off 18 balls to up the scoring rate, but she was out caught in the 41st over at 218-6.

New Zealand then lost its last four wickets for 19 runs even as Devine’s 100 off 107 balls went in vain. She is the third oldest batter to scored a century in women’s ODI world cups — at 36 years, 30 days.

It was Australia’s 16th consecutive ODI victory against New Zealand.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.