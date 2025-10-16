Australia reaches semifinals after thrashing Bangladesh in Women’s Cricket World Cup

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — Defending champion Australia reached the semifinals at the Women’s Cricket World Cup with two matches to…

VISAKHAPATNAM, India (AP) — Defending champion Australia reached the semifinals at the Women’s Cricket World Cup with two matches to spare after thrashing Bangladesh by 10 wickets on Thursday.

Captain Alyssa Healy hit 113 not out off only 77 balls and Phoebe Litchner 84 not out off 72 as they reached 202 without loss in reply to Bangladesh’s 198-9.

Healy and Litchfield crossed the finish line in just 24.5 overs, extending Australia’s unbeaten World Cup streak to 13 consecutive games.

Healy’s second consecutive hundred after 142 against India at the same venue on Sunday, included 20 boundaries and was the fastest ton of this tournament.

Litchfield struck 12 fours and a six.

Bangladesh opted to bat and and wrist spinner Alana King took 2-18 in 10 overs and was named the player of the match.

“There has been a bit of spin here and length is key,” King said. “We were punished against India a little bit, so we wanted to bowl to our strengths. Really happy to keep them to a reasonable score today and play my part.”

Australia has nine points from five games. Bangladesh has two from five and remained sixth.

Chasing 199 for victory, Australia was never in any trouble on the batter-friendly surface. Fresh from a record chase against India, Healy and Litchfield pressed on with their first 50 off 44 balls.

They didn’t slow down — Healy got to 50 off 43 balls and Litchfield got there off 46 balls for her first half-century in this tournament.

Healy’s second 50 came off only 30 deliveries as she hit eight more fours. Her 100 for a second straight game used 73 balls.

It was the second fastest century in tournament history. Healy scored consecutive hundreds at a World Cup for a second time, after 2022. She has four Cricket World Cup hundreds, one behind Nat Sciver Brunt of England.

Healy and Litchfield didn’t offer the Bangladesh bowlers a chance as they raised their first 100 runs off 83 balls, and went on to 150 off 125.

The partnership ultimately was Australia’s third highest for any wicket in Women’s Cricket World Cups.

The chase was also the second highest for no wickets in women’s ODIs, and the highest in tournament history as the seven-time champions won with 25.1 overs to spare.

Bangladesh chose to bat and made a sedate start. Opener Rubya Haider led the way with 44 off 59 balls including eight fours.

The Australia spinners led by King kept tripping up the Tigresses. King had skipper Nigar Sultana stumped on 12 and sent back in-form Shorna Akter on 7.

Sobhana Mostary’s second half-century of the tournament propped up Bangladesh from 127-5 in the 35th over. She finished 66 not out off 80 balls with nine fours, but none of the last six batters reached double figures as Bangladesh fell well short of a par score.

Spinners Ashleigh Gardner (2-48) and Georgia Wareham (2-22) also collected braces.

Australia plays England in Indore next Wednesday. Bangladesh plays Sri Lanka in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

On Friday, co-host Sri Lanka plays South Africa in Colombo.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.