Mitch Marsh blasts 85 as Australia beats New Zealand by 6 wickets in 1st Twenty20 international

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Mitch Marsh blasted 85 from 43 balls as Australia beat New Zealand by six wickets Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Marsh lit up a bitterly cold night at Bay Oval by hitting nine fours and five sixes as Australia surpassed New Zealand’s total of 181-6 with 21 balls remaining.

Australia hit 20 fours and nine sixes on a night of high winds and low temperatures. Marcus Stoinis finished the run chase with a boundary from the first ball he faced.

“Obviously, in a three-match series it’s important to start with a win and it’s nice to contribute,” Marsh said. “(Travis Head) and I have a great relationship off the field and hopefully that translates into some good partnership batting.”

Marsh put on 67 in 5.3 overs for the first wicket with Head (31), then added 68 for the second wicket with Matthew Short as Australia took the opener of the three-match series. The second match on Friday and finale on Saturday at the same venue are expected to be affected by rain.

Wednesday’s match marked the earliest start to an international season in New Zealand and commemorated the first T20 international between the two teams 20 years ago.

Both sides were affected by injuries, most-recently to New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra, who suffered a facial gash, and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, who broke his wrist in training this week.

Tim Robinson posted a maiden T20 century from 65 balls and finished 106 not out to anchor the New Zealand innings after it had lost the toss and been sent in.

New Zealand slumped to 6-3 after two overs, losing two wickets to consecutive balls in the second over bowled by Ben Dwarshuis.

Daryl Mitchell and Robinson then led New Zealand’s recovery. Mitchell took 20 runs from the first 10 balls he faced and Robinson, after taking only eight runs from his first 13 balls, hit 15 runs in the sixth over as New Zealand reached 49-3 at the end of the power play.

Robinson put on 92 for the fourth wicket, a record for New Zealand against Australia, before Mitchell was out for 32. Robinson’s half century came from 31 balls,

But the New Zealand innings was scrappy at times and only Robinson fully mastered the bowling. Spinners Adam Zampa and Short tied down the New Zealand batters in the middle of the innings. Zampa’s four overs cost only 27 runs and Short took 1-32.

Robinson went on to reach his century in the final over, with six fours and five sixes. After Mitchell’s 34, Bevon Jacobs was the next best New Zealand batter with 20.

Marsh announced his intentions from the outset, hitting fours from the first two balls of the Australian innings. His first six, a huge blow down the ground, came in the third over.

Head was out in the sixth over and at the end of power play, Australia was 68-1 and already had hit 11 fours and a six.

Marsh reached his half century from 23 balls, getting to the milestone with consecutive sixes off New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell.

