Australia vs. Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup match called off because of rain

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Women’s Cricket World Cup game between Australia and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of heavy rain on Saturday.

The entire playing field at the R Premadasa Stadium remained under dark blue covers before umpires called off the game at 5:35 p.m. local time. Both teams get one point.

Australia began its title defense by beating New Zealand by 89 runs last Wednesday.

Sri Lanka made a promising start and had India struggling at 126-6 in its first game before losing by 59 runs.

Pakistan will face archrival India in the next league game of the eight-nation tournament at Colombo on Sunday.

