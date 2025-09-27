Teen sensation Sorensen-McGee shines at her first Women’s Rugby World Cup

LONDON (AP) — At her first Rugby World Cup at the age of 18, Braxton Sorensen-McGee finished as the leading…

Then, after helping New Zealand beat France 42-26 for the bronze medal at Twickenham on Saturday, she was selected world rugby’s breakthrough player of the year.

“Pretty unreal,” she said. “No words can really explain how I feel right now but I feel great.

“I actually didn’t think that I would be close to that (award) at the beginning of the tournament, but here now I’m grateful for how hard I worked for it.”

Sorensen-McGee has been a sensation for the Black Ferns since her two-try debut in May against Australia. A willowy frame gives her a potent grace.

At the World Cup, the youngest of the Black Ferns took her game to another level.

There were hat tricks against Japan and Ireland in the pool stage, two more tries against South Africa in the quarterfinals, one against Canada in the semifinals, and two against France on Saturday.

Her 11 in total are second in one World Cup only to the 13 by teammate Portia Woodman-Wickliffe in 2017. Her 69 points are second only to the 70 in 2014 by England great Emily Scarratt.

Woodman-Wickliffe said she was extremely proud of Sorensen-McGee.

“She has the mannerisms, calmness, knowledge and maturity of more than me,” the rugby great said. “She’s amazing, and the way she holds herself she’s so coachable, so talented and has the confidence and belief in herself that she can do what she needs to do out on that field.”

Co-captain Ruahei Demant also sang the teenager’s praises during the pool stage.

“This is her first time playing at a Rugby World Cup, this is her debut season in the Black Ferns and you wouldn’t know,” Demant said. “She is such a wise and mature player. She is one of the smallest players in our team but with the biggest heart and the biggest shoulders. I’m so proud that the world gets to see the talent that she has.”

Sorensen-McGee grew up on rugby league grounds. Five relatives, Sorensens on her maternal side, played rugby league for New Zealand. She took up rugby union at high school and was playing first-class for Auckland in her last two years at school. She graduated to Super Rugby Aupiki this year and her runaway try in the final helped the Blues clinch the title.

Asked how she was so good at so young an age, Sorensen-McGee had the confidence to say, “I think being gifted is one of them (reasons).”

“My mum was pretty good with her soccer and what she played, and growing up with my brother basically mentoring me was really cool, so most of my skills would have come from them,” she said.

During the World Cup, New Zealand forwards coach Dan Cron sat with her at dinner one night.

“She asked me when I first coached the Black Ferns, which was 2005. She wasn’t born. It was pretty humbling (for me),” Cron told the Sport Nation radio show.

“She’s a special player. We’d clone her if we could. She’s only 18 and she’s still learning the game, and she’s epic. I knew she’d be pretty special but she’s just lighting this thing up.”

