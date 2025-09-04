Rugby Championship: Wilson back as captain, Lynagh at flyhalf for Wallabies against Argentina

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Harry Wilson will return from a knee injury to lead the Wallabies against Argentina…

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Harry Wilson will return from a knee injury to lead the Wallabies against Argentina on Saturday while 22-year-old flyhalf Tom Lynagh also comes back into the side for the Rugby Championship match.

Andrew Kellaway was named at fullback on Thursday by head coach Joe Schmidt as Kellaway edges closer to his 50th appearance for Australia, replacing Tom Wright who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Cape Town against South Africa.

Both teams are 1-1 after their opening matches in the tournament. The Wallabies beat South Africa in Johannesburg 38-22 and lost 30-22 in Cape Town a week later. The All Blacks beat Argentina 41-24 at Cordoba before the Pumas defeated New Zealand 29-23 for their first home win over the All Blacks.

Corey Toole will play his first test at home for the Wallabies after being named on the left wing, with Max Jorgensen completing the back three, selected to start on the right side having celebrated his 21st birthday during the week in Townsville, North Queensland, site of Saturday’s match.

Lynagh will partner Nic White in the halves, while Wilson’s return at No. 8 sees Rob Valetini move to blindside flanker with Fraser McReight continuing in the No. 7 spot.

Tate McDermott is the substitute scrumhalf, with flyhalf James O’Connor named to potentially play his first test on home soil since 2022 off the reserves bench.

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi made three changes to his lineup with Santiago Carreras handed the starting flyhalf role after a strong performance against the All Blacks in Buenos Aires in the absence of Tomos Albornoz.

The Pumas’ backrow has been bolstered with Marcos Kremer returning and Pablo Matera shifting to No. 8.

“The players have reassembled after a few days’ break, following our two games in South Africa, and worked their way through a very warm week here in Townsville,” Schmidt said.

“Los Pumas are a combative and skilled side, and they will be confident after their recent performances. We know we’re going to need to be at our very best on Saturday afternoon.”

Teams:

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Max Jorgensen, Joesph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole, Tom Lynagh, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson; Reserves: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Bautista Delguy, Lucio Cinti, Sanitago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Garcia, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya, Mayco Vivas; Reserves: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Joaquin Oviedo, Agustin Moyana, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Benjamin Elizalde.

